‘Chhole puri nahi khaunga’: Virat Kohli ditches favourite meal at Kotla, has another north Indian delicacy for lunch

Virat Kohli has not changed one bit. Well, almost. The star India batter, who is making a comeback to domestic cricket after more than 12 years for Delhi's next group-league fixture against Railways at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on January 30, made his first appearance in the practice session on Tuesday and needless to say, had everyone, including the Delhi players and coaches, spellbound. Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(PTI)

Delhi's very own 'cheeku', who last represented them in a first-class game back in December 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, returned to the side as the 'king' of Indian cricket. However, there was very little sign of a kingly attitude before and after the practice session.

His dedication and commitment to the game irrespective of the level he is playing is still the same. One thing that has is his food habits. A fan of chhole bhature whenever he comes to Delhi, Kohli declined to have the delectable meal for breakfast on Tuesday.

"Woh badlaa nahi hain. Usko chhole-poori pasand the aur humne mangaake rakhha thaa. Usne bola chole puri nahi khaunga (He loves chhole poori, we made arrangements for him but he said he didn't want it)," a senior DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) official told PTI. What he did seek out after practice ahead of his first Ranji appearance in 12 years from January 30 was also an old favourite.

"Practice ke baad purane time ki tarah kadhi chawal khaya sabke saath (He had kadhi chawal with everyone)," revealed the official.

Everyone shadowed the icon like it was an event. A select few domestic cricket faithfuls cover Ranji Trophy matches, but on Tuesday, the numbers trebled.

Every move by the 'King' was followed. The two coaches -- Sarandeep and Bantu -- were by his side throughout and it would be difficult for photographers or videographers to edit them from the frame.

"I remember it was Ajit Chaudhary, the erstwhile manager of the Delhi Ranji team, who nicknamed him 'Cheeku' back in 2006-07," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma, fondly called 'Mama', recollected as if it was yesterday.

Kohli was at his home ground for around three hours and had everyone in his vicinity hypnotised. Whether the young, impressionable players, seasoned head coach Sarandeep Singh or batting coach Bantu Singh -- all of them evidently wanted to be close to him.

Though courteous with all, the former India skipper seemed more comfortable with his former U-19 coach Mahesh Bhati, who is also the administrative manager of this team.