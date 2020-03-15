Chris Gayle attempts to speak in Hindi, Yuvraj Singh’s reaction is priceless - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:12 IST

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle enjoys a massive fan following in India. The left-hander has played 125 matches in Indian Premier League for various franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has smashed 4,484 runs in his IPKL career so far, at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 151.03, with six hundreds to his name. Gayle was retained this year by Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of IPL, which was set to begin on March 29, but was postponed this week to April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: ‘A bit over-exaggerated’ - New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson reacts on coronavirus scare

Former KXIP captain Yuvraj Singh shares a great camaraderie with Gayle, and on Sunday, he shared a video of the West Indies’ powerhouse attempting to speak in Hindi for a video shoot. “Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka,” Yuvraj captioned the video with a few laughing smileys.

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

In the video, Gayle was seen being given his hindi lines by the cameraperson. While the cricketer managed to say “Confidence mera”, he fumbled when saying “kabar banegi teri”. The mistake led to huge bursts of laughter from Yuvraj who was standing behind him, while Gayle to broke into laughter.

Also read: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League will be cut short if it happens, news agency PTI reported. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the IPL Governing Council meeting, the former India skipper said ,“It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”

The BCCI also made the call on Friday to suspend India’s ODI series against South Africa. The board decided to reschedule the remaining two matches of the one-day international series against South Africa. As a result of this decision the two matches scheduled to be played in Lucknow and Kolkata now stand cancelled.