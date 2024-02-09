 Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League

Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun

Chris Gayle, the dynamic former West Indian batter will captain Telangana Tigers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL).

Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)
Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)

Renowned as the ‘Universe Boss’ of T20 cricket, Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The IVPL, slated from February 23 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun till March 3. It promises to showcase an enthralling display of cricketing excellence.

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, Gayle said, "What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold."

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup will be former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, “We are trying to create one of the best leagues in India after IPL, we have added the World's best cricketers.”

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score,Australia vs Pakistan Live Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On