Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League

Chris Gayle, the dynamic former West Indian batter will captain Telangana Tigers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)

Renowned as the ‘Universe Boss’ of T20 cricket, Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The IVPL, slated from February 23 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun till March 3. It promises to showcase an enthralling display of cricketing excellence.

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, Gayle said, "What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold."

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup will be former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, “We are trying to create one of the best leagues in India after IPL, we have added the World's best cricketers.”

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.