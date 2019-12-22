e-paper
Chris Lynn creates Big Bash League history with swashbuckling knock - Watch

Chris Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11 sixes in his innings before getting out. Lynn reached his half century in just 20 balls.

Dec 22, 2019
Chris Lynn has always been regarded as an explosive batsman when it comes to T20 cricket and the Australia international has proven his mettle all around the world. Lynn, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, found a new buyer in Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions as he joined the defending champions for the base price of Rs 2 crore. While the price was not as high as expected, Lynn decided to celebrate it with an impressive 35-ball-94 for Brisbane Heat during their Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers.

READ: Rohit Sharma inches away from breaking a world record as an opener

Thanks to his swashbuckling innings, Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11 sixes in his innings before getting out. Lynn reached his half century in just 20 balls.

Mumbai Indians snapped up Australia big-hitter Chris Lynn at his base price of 2 crore. While it could well be a top signing for the defending champions, the Australian too is extremely thrilled to set camp at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Taking to Twitter immediately after his bid, the right-hander wrote: “@mipaltan Great City Quality Franchise Flat wicket Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 Can’t wait for @IPL 2020.”

Well, and Jasprit Bumrah was quick to respond, he too took to Twitter and wrote: “Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets.”

