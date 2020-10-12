Chris Morris a special talent, lends great balance to RCB

cricket

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 07:33 IST

Chris Morris is one of the most effective cricketers in T20 cricket. A fast bowler who restricts batsmen at the start and end of the innings, a hard-hitting batsman who scores quickly in the middle-order and an excellent fielder, he’s the kind of player who has the ability, with ball and bat, to change the course of the game.

I recognised his value in the years when I captained South Africa and it was surprising when Chris was initially omitted from the Proteas squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. It was, however, not at all surprising when, having been called into the team as an injury replacement, he emerged as SA’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

His value was proven again in Dubai on Saturday when he took three for 19 in his four overs, making an impressive debut for RCB in the important win over CSK.

Chris was injured for the early part of IPL, but he now has the ability to bring balance to our team for the remainder of the tournament—not only bowling in the power play and at the death but also scoring quick runs when required.

He is a special talent. The history of cricket suggests the typical fast bowler usually bowls fast but can’t do much else—can’t bat, can’t field and can’t play other sports. Chris is different. He bowls fast, and he is a natural ball-player who changes games.

For RCB, it felt like a significant win over CSK. Our supporters back in Bengaluru will know we have suffered against the Yellow Army in recent years but a magnificent innings by Virat Kohli and a disciplined bowling performance secured the points on a two-paced wicket.

Virat produced a masterclass, pacing himself perfectly under pressure, and it was great to see Shivam Dube perform so well alongside our captain.

Individuals can win matches now and then but teams win tournaments and, as the matches start to flow thick and fast, it will be important for every member of the side to step up to the plate and make a decisive contribution when the need arises.

Of the 12 IPLs played, MI have won four and CSK three because they have been able to deliver collective efforts. That’s the challenge for RCB.

The writer is RCB keeper-batsman. Views are personal.