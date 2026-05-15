Club cricketer wins $1000 lottery after Kevin Pietersen’s challenge backfires; Kagiso Rabada forced to say sorry

Imagine a scenario where a club cricketer can win USD 1,000 just for hitting three sixes. Crazy, isn't it? Well, former England captain Kevin Pietersen made this come true, and a club cricketer went home with USD 1,000 after hitting South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for three maximums. But it wasn't as simple as it seemed. The last round of the challenge saw Rabada running in at full force, but a right-handed batter named Dylan stunned the right-arm speedster, which even led to Rabada apologising to Pietersen. Kagiso Rabada and Kevin Pietersen come up with a unique challenge. (PTI)

The challenge was simple. Hit Rabada for sixes in all three levels - easy, intermediate and impossible. If any of the batter managed to hit the South Africa speedster for a maximum in all three levels, then he would win USD 1,000.

“I have never felt this much pressure in my whole career,” said Rabada at one point, in a video posted on the official YouTube handle of ‘KP The Switch’.

Also Read: Ex-India spinner wants Arshdeep Singh banned from IPL 2026 for 'racist' remark at Tilak Varma: ‘Pay on pro-rata basis’ In the easy level, Rabada bowled absolute pies, and four out of the six batters managed to move to the next round - intermediate. Then three of these four moved to the final round, labelled 'impossible'.

In the impossible round, Rabada brought all the tricks of the trade and employed yorkers, slower bouncers and wide yorkers. However, the right-handed Dylan hit a six on the final ball of the challenge and won USD 1,000.

“KP, I am sorry, man,” said Rabada after losing the challenge.