'Coach says I'm making you guys win. Next time...': Shah Rukh Khan drops classic one-liner in KKR dressing room speech

The Kolkata Knight Riders registered a massive win over the Delhi Capitals in their third match of the season on Wednesday. The KKR, opting to bat first in Visakhapatnam, posted a mammoth score of 272/7 – the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League – before bowling the Capitals out for 166. Shah Rukh Khan addresses KKR members on Wednesday(KKR/X)

Sunil Narine (85) was the star of the night, along with brilliant knocks from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54), Andre Russell (41), and Rinku Singh (23). KKR's co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, also attended the match in Visakhapatnam and visited the side's dressing room following the colossal win, as he addressed the players after a third successive win in the season.

The Knight Riders made a strong start to the 2024 season and are currently undefeated, and Khan expressed his delight at the side's performance. “Nice to see Varun (Chakaravarthy) taking those catches, Sunil (Narine) running so hard. Nice to see all of you happy and smiling. God bless you all. Just be healthy,” Khan said as he addressed the KKR stars.

In a rather hilarious mark, Khan also pointed out a message from KKR's coach, stating the side only wins when he attends the messages. The remark left the dressing room in splits.

“Coach tells me that it's me who is coming and making you guys win. So, next time, if I'm not there, just try harder without me. I will try to be there and assist you guys and do all that I do. Thank you very much, and be healthy!” Khan said to a thunderous applause from the players and the support staff in the dressing room.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's full speech to the KKR members here:

The Knight Riders, alongside Rajasthan Royals, are the only two sides still unbeaten in the league so far. KKR are top of the table following their blistering win over the Delhi Capitals, thanks to a higher NRR (+2.51) than the RR (+1.24).

Up next, CSK

KKR landed in Chennai on Thursday as the side prepares to take on the Chennai Super Kings in their fourth match of the season on April 8. The Super Kings, meanwhile, will also be in action on Friday as they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away game.