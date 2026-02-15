Colombo crowd lets out huge roar as Abhishek Sharma comes back for Pakistan contest, Arshdeep Singh makes way for...

Pakistan won the toss and they have opted to field first against India. Abhishek Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Pakistan match. (PTI)

India’s team sheet for the India vs Pakistan clash has one headline and one quiet correction - both tell you what India think the night in Colombo might look like.

The predictable part is Abhishek Sharma returning after missing the Namibia game through illness. This is not a statement change; it is a reset of first-choice intent. Abhishek at the top changes powerplay geometry: he doesn’t just score fast, he forces the opposition captain to go on the defensive early. That matters against a Pakistan attack that likes to begin with Shaheen Afridi’s left-arm angle and then settle into spin control once the ball stops swinging.

The bolder call is Kuldeep Yadav in for Arshdeep Singh, tilting India decisively towards a spin-heavy template. With Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy already offering two very different problems, Kuldeep adds a third spinner who hunts wickets through the middle overs rather than simply holding an end. Against a Pakistan batting order stacked with right-handers through the top and middle, left-arm wrist-spin becomes a matchup weapon - especially if the pitch grips even slightly.

It also reshapes India’s bowling sequencing. Instead of using Arshdeep as a second specialis pace banker at the death, India can keep Jasprit Bumrah’s overs for maximum leverage and use Hardik Pandya as the floating seam choice. On slow nights, that is not reckless, its resource allocation. The trade-off is obvious too: fewer pace variations of ball skids on or dew makes the surface flatter.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have stuck with the XI that beat the USA - a signal that they trust their balance and, more importantly, their spin depth. With Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed all available, they can squeeze the middle overs and dare India to manufacture boundaries without losing shape. If India’s combination is about taking wickets in clusters, Pakistan’s unchanged XI is about testing patience and letting pressure do the work.

The match then sets up neatly: India are betting that three spinners plus Bumrah is the fastest way to break Pakistan’s innings in phases. Pakistan are betting their spin quartet can choke India’s left-heavy batting and turn this into a scrap. One side wants wickets; the other wants errors.