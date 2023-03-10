Home / Cricket / ‘Come and sleep on the pitch and grind Australia like Khawaja did’: Ex-pacer shares vital advice to Rohit Sharma and Co.

‘Come and sleep on the pitch and grind Australia like Khawaja did’: Ex-pacer shares vital advice to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Published on Mar 10, 2023 08:29 PM IST

The top-order has failed to live up to their reputation in the series so far, with captain Rohit slamming the only ton from the Indian camp.

Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill during Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

The fourth and final encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has so far seen Australia dictate the proceedings, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green slamming a ton each to help the visitors pile an enormous 480/10 in the first innings after opting to bat first. Khawaja scored 180 off 422 balls, while Green chipped in with a crucial 114 off 170 balls.

India in response have got off to a decent start with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 36 runs for no loss as India still trail by 444 runs after Day 2 in Ahmedabad. A gripping contest between the bat and ball awaits for the fans on Day 3 as Rohit and Co. will hope to get back in the contest, a lot of which will depend on India's top-order.

The top-order has failed to live up to their reputation in the series so far, with captain Rohit slamming the only ton from the Indian camp. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has shown intensity but has failed to get going despite getting the starts. He has managed 111 runs at an average of 22.20 from five innings.

Gill, who has been picked ahead of out-of-form KL Rahul, too would look to pile some big runs and justify his selection in the XI.

India's batting have been very ordinary in the series with spinners dominating all the three encounters, however, experts are expecting a turnaround considering how the pitch have behaved so far.

Sharing his views on the same, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that India should take a leaf out of Khawaja's marathon innings, predicting only a lapse of concentration should result in wickets.

“I think now that they've not lost a wicket, they'll be very happy with where India stand. I think they'll probably want to come and sleep on that pitch and grind Australia like Khawaja did against the Indian bowlers. I don't think there's too many balls that will get you out, unless there's a lapse in concentration. Look at a lot of Australian wickets, barring Ashwin's bowling towards the end where he bowled a little bit differently,” noted Agarkar while discussing what should India's approach be on Day 3.

The former pacer also believes that Nathan Lyon, who spun the web against the Indian batters in Indore, will hold the key for the visitors. “Nathan Lyon will be the biggest challenge as you expect because he'll have a lot of over spin, might get a bit more bounce than some of the other spinners, but I don't think that I need demons in the wicket yet. There's no pace in this place to really trouble batsmen, unless they make a mistake,” the ex-cricketer said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ajit agarkar india vs australia
