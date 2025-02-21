India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami on Thursday said he came into the Champions Trophy with an eye on taking regular wickets after he returned to international cricket from a career-threatening injury. Comeback hero Shami says wicket-taking mindset alive

Shami claimed impressive figures of 5-53 to set up India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the 50-over tournament in Dubai.

The 34-year-old stepped up in the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was forced to miss the event due to a back injury.

Shami himself only returned to competitive cricket late last year after a string of injuries including ankle, heel and knee which delayed his recovery since his last match in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Shami was India's star bowler in the 50-over World Cup at home with 24 wickets in seven matches but the team lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

"It was difficult to get injured and go down from the form that you had in the World Cup," Shami told reporters.

"Those 14 months were very difficult as I had to repeat all the things and that pinches you and you feel the pain. But I got those domestic matches and four international games to get my confidence back."

On his performance in ICC tournaments, Shami said, "I always try, especially in ICC events, that even if I leak plenty of runs, I should at least get some wickets."

Shami has always been key for India in top tournaments and has snow surpassed former quick Zaheer Khan in ICC ODI tournaments as the leading bowler with 60 wickets. Zaheer took 59.

Shami was missed in India's recent 3-1 Test defeat in Australia as often Bumrah felt the absence of solid support form the other end.

Shami said it was equally tough for him watching from the sidelines.

"You always miss your bowling unit and the ones you're usually with," said Shami.

"You always think 'I wish I could contribute as well'. You always miss that when you're injured then you can't do anything apart from watching games, ball by ball."

Life, though, has come a full circle for Shami in Dubai, a city where he was trolled with ugly social media abuse after India lost to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Shami was attacked for being a Muslim and the then skipper Virat Kohli and many former players stood up for the veteran bowler.

"Social media is such these days that it can lead to some unwanted things in your mind," said Shami when asked about the incident.

"I don't like to think about such things. People will remind you about the poor performances and it will pinch you too but I feel as a cricketer and sportsman one shouldn't look back too much and just stay in the present, and plan for the future."

India next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Sunday blockbuster.

