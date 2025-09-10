Comrade FC: The Valley’s new underdogs

New Delhi: In the city of Ganderbal in Kashmir two friends found their rhythm on a football field. Zainab, 11, and Mahira, 12, may have started playing for different reasons – one out of curiosity, the other out of a love for the game – but today they move together, bound by a sport that has quietly reshaped their lives. Comrade FC (blue bib) in action against Kashmir Arrows at the RFYS Kashmir U-19 girls tournament. (RFYS)

They are part of Comrade FC, a young girls’ football team whose name reflects what it has given them: comradeship and a future to imagine together.

Mahira began playing at six, often telling her family she wanted to score goals like Neymar. Zainab picked it up, when a kickabout in second grade turned into something she could not give up. Now, football is no longer just recreation, it has become a pathway.

Comrade FC, officially registered only last year, has already made a mark. In their first outing at the Reliance Foundation’s Kashmir U-19 Girls tournament, the mostly under-17 side went all the way to the final.

Coach Tariq Lone sees the team’s rise as part of something larger. “Football has always been part of Kashmir’s culture,” he told HT. “It dipped during the militancy years, but there’s a revival now. At a time when the drug crisis is eating into our youth, football is a way out. If the game can bring them to the ground, it gives them a reason to live life differently.”

Before their first match, the girls felt nervous at the though of facing reputed and more experienced opponents. “I reminded them that we put in four years of hard work and they should trust their skills,” said Lone.

They ended up beating Woodlands House School, Srinagar 15-0 in their first match, stunned big shots Kashmir Arrows 9-2 and eventually lost to Downtown Heroes, one of the most established teams in the Valley.

He named the team Comrade FC to remind everyone of the bond they share. “We are comrades — saathis, companions, one family. From the coach to the players, everyone belongs.”

That sense of belonging is central to Zainab and Mahira’s friendship. “Mahira is an example of a bond that will last a lifetime because of football. I didn’t even know her before but Comrade brought us together,” Zainab said. Mahira adds, “When you have confidence in yourself, there’s no fear. They may be a big team, older girls, more reputed but we were not intimidated. It was easy to defeat them.”

Their families have been crucial in making this possible. Early on, some neighbours and local committees questioned why girls should play. A thicker skin had to be developed but the parents stood firm.

Mahira’s mother, Soraiya Jabeen, recalls her daughter’s persistence. “She would practice day in and day out. At first, we were worried about how she will manage academics and football. But she kept going. Na ye padhai mein ruki, na practice mein ruki… chalti gayi aur ab yahan pohoch gayi (She didn’t compromise on either her studies or on football. She kept moving forward). Now, we have no doubts. Success lies where passion does.”

Zainab’s mother, Naseema, shares the same outlook. “My daughter will have my full support when she wants to pursue something. I just want her to achieve her goals and do well in her studies,” she says.

The support has started to change perceptions. The same shopkeepers and neighbours who once raised eyebrows now stop to congratulate the parents. Small victories off the field are beginning to feel as significant.

For the girls, however, the impact is personal. “Before football, I wasn’t fit. After school, I just scrolled the phone. I used to feel nervous even talking to someone and struggled to conduct conversations. Interacting with players from everywhere and my team-mates has helped a lot. I am fit and now, my confidence is on a different level. ,” Zainab says.

Looking ahead, both friends want to keep playing and eventually coach other girls in the Valley. On the pitch, they may be chasing goals but in the process, they are reminding that comradeship can build both confidence and dreams.