Conspiracy against India denied after Rohit Sharma, Akash Deep survive injury scare on 'used MCG practice pitches'

Tension between India and Australia in the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne increased further after touring side were left unhappy with the quality of the practice pitches provided at the outdoor nets of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although it sparked speculations of conspiracy against the Indian team, MCG curator Matt Page quashed the rumours as he explained the "standard procedure" behind it. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back at the lunch break on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Indian team were discriminated as they were provided with used practice pitches, having low bounce and speed, on Saturday and Sunday, while the Australia team will be practicing on fresh tracks. According to sources, as mentioned in the report, “These practice pitches were specially prepared for practice sessions in the Big Bash League. Despite grassy and bouncy practice wickets being available nearby, they were not prepared for the Indian team. ”

The nature of the practice pitch provided to the Indian team almost cost the tourists with two big injury headaches. On Sunday, Rohit Sharma incurred a knee injury after the delivery from a throwdown specialist kept low and struck the Indian captain on his right leg. The 37-year-old spent close of half an hour on the sidelines of the practice session with ice pack on his injured area. Akash Deep too was hit on his hand, and it required medical assistance.

'It’s stock standard procedure for us'

Page defended the conspiracy claims against India saying that the MCG officials only followed the standard protocols, according to which, Test quality practice pitches would only be available to both teams from Monday onwards, three days before the start of the match. Unfortunately, Indian team opted not to train on Monday.

“For us, three days out, we prepare Test match pitches for here. If teams come and train before that, they get what pitches we have had,” Page said on Monday.

“Today, we are on fresh pitches. If India had trained this morning, they would have been on those fresh pitches. It’s stock standard procedure for us, three days out.”

Page was well aware of India's training schedule. Meanwhile, Australia had an optional practice session on Monday using the fresh pitches.