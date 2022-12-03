Cooch Behar: Atharva, Angkrish put Mumbai in control

Captain Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck an unbeaten 184-ball 218 as Mumbai piled on 349 for two in 54 overs against Meghalaya on the first day of their Cooch Behar Trophy match at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli, on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Meghalaya were earlier bundled out for just 92, with Atharva Bhosale picking up six wickets for eight runs.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 92 in 38.2 overs (Mrinal Das 33; Atharva Bhosale 6/8) vs Mumbai 349/2 in 54 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 218 batting, Ayush Jethwa 85)

Shaikh’s nomination cleared for MCA VP

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s electoral officer JS Saharia has cleared Iqbal Shaikh’s nomination form for the vice-president's post after scrutiny. “All the four nomination forms are found valid after scrutiny. Therefore, both Shri (Sanjay) Naik and Shri Shaikh are declared as valid candidates,” Saharia's order stated. The election for the vice-president's post will be held on December 9. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is Dec 6.

Hiken’s 151 powers Bombay Gymkhana

Hiken Shah's 151 off 143 balls (23x4, 1x6) powered Bombay Gymkhana to 291/4 against CCI in their second round match of the Mumbai Police Shield.

Brief scores: MIG 356/4 in 62 overs (Varun Lavande 132, Sheesh Shastri 116, Vishant More 57) vs Karnatak SA; Payyade SC 314/7 in 63 overs (Omkar Ghule 79, Prayag Bhati 76, Ninad Kadam 46; Siddhant Singh 3/79) vs MCA Colts; Shivaji Park Gymkhana 137 in 49.4 overs (Ranjit Chowgule 31; Karsh Kothari 6/49, Iqbal Abdullah 4/31) vs Dr DY Patil SA 87/4 in 15.2 overs (Sairaj Patil 32); Mumbai Police Gymkhana 222/7 in 57 overs (Ruturaj Sane 78, Nadeem Shaikh 52; Rahul Sawant 3/66) vs PJ Hindu Gymkhana; New Hind SA 162 in 43.3 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 71; Hemant Buchade 4/50) vs Sind SC : 37/1 in 23 overs; Bombay Gymkhana 291/4 in 58 overs (Hiken Shah 151, Bhupen Lalwani 75) vs CCI; Islam Gymkhana 155/8 in 48 overs (Salman Ahmed 46, Amey Dandekar 37; Aakarshit Gomel 3/31) vs Parsee Gymkhana; Sponsor XI 147 in 48.4 overs (Mayur Sanap 50; Vijay Gohil 5/52, Shashank Attarde 4/39) vs Victory CC 72/1 in 14 overs (Jay Bista 43)