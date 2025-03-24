Chennai [India], : After a comprehensive victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings opener Rachin Ravindra shared his experience of batting alongside former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni during the clash. "Cool to share crease with him, he's legend...": Rachin opens up on batting with MS Dhoni

Rachin Ravindra played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs from 45 balls, laced by four maximums and two boundaries. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and hit the winning runs after opening the batting at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni came out to bat along with the New Zealand batter in the 19th over when the five-time champions needed only four runs to win the encounter against the Mumbai Indians. He played only two balls in the match, and he was not able to open his account.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Wellington-born cricketer said that it was a "special" moment for him to bat along with Dhoni.

"It's difficult to soak it in when you're in the moment because you're simply focused on winning the game for the team. It's hard to ignore, though. You hear Dhoni come out with the whistles and the noise. It's cool to share the crease with him for the first time. He's a legend of the game, and people love him here. So, it's special," the 25-year-old player said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Further, the Wellington-born cricketer put some light on the winning shot that he hit on the first ball of the 20th over, which was bowled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

"All the crowd would have been hoping that I gave him [the strike] and finished the game, and he would have finished it. But it's just about getting the job done. He's finished so many games to CSK, and I'm sure there's plenty more to come," the youngster added.

