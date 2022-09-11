'Cops dhakke maar rahe the. They said, 'Indians, go back': India fans claim they were pushed away from Asia Cup final

The 2022 Asia Cup final saw Sri Lanka taking on Pakistan for the title in Dubai. While the Lankan side won all of its three games in the Super 4 to qualify for the final, Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India and Afghanistan in dramatic finishes to secure the final berth. India, who came into the tournament as strong favourites, had a rather underwhelming outing in the Super 4 stage after winning both of its group games.

Even as the Indian team couldn't make the final of the Asia Cup this year, the fans from the country arrived at the Dubai International Stadium in decent numbers to attend the title clash. However, in a video that has now gone viral on social media, a famous ‘Bharat Army’ (India's leading supporter's group) fan has claimed that he, along with two others fans who were also part of the video, were turned away for wearing the ‘Indian jersey’.

“SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!” the Bharat Army wrote.

Watch:

😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ?India jerseys?! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022

The ‘Bharat Army’ is a regular feature in India's matches at home and abroad, and is renowned for its catchy chants inside the stadiums as well as the regular banter with England's ‘Barmy Army’ on Twitter.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl in Dubai. The side's pacer Naseem Shah gave Pakistan an early breakthrough with the wicket of Kusal Mendis on a duck, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa (xx) produced a fine performance, while Dhananjaya de Silva (28) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) made important contributions to help take Sri Lanka's score to xxx/x in 20 overs.

