e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus impact: Team India’s fielding coach gives fitness tips to players from home

Coronavirus impact: Team India’s fielding coach gives fitness tips to players from home

The BCCI had to cancel the ODI series at home against South Africa due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to April 15 as a result of the growing threat.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar.
Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar.(Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)
         

The Indian cricketers are home and all gyms are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, so how do these athletes stay fit and continue with their routine. Well, they have been given some tips by their fielding coach R Sridhar on how to stay fit when at home.

The Indian cricket team has shared a video on their Instagram handle in which Sridhar can be seen doing exercise to strengthen the abs. “Stay indoors and stay fit. Our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar giving us major fitness goals from home,” the post said. 

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a bad stain on New Zealand Cricket’ - Brendon McCullum opens up on fallout with Ross Taylor

The BCCI had to cancel the ODI series at home against South Africa due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to April 15 as a result of the growing threat.

Sporting calendars all over the world have had to be shredded due to the pandemic and athletes are now cooped up inside their houses.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news