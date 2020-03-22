Coronavirus impact: Team India’s fielding coach gives fitness tips to players from home

cricket

Updated: Mar 22, 2020

The Indian cricketers are home and all gyms are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, so how do these athletes stay fit and continue with their routine. Well, they have been given some tips by their fielding coach R Sridhar on how to stay fit when at home.

The Indian cricket team has shared a video on their Instagram handle in which Sridhar can be seen doing exercise to strengthen the abs. “Stay indoors and stay fit. Our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar giving us major fitness goals from home,” the post said.

The BCCI had to cancel the ODI series at home against South Africa due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to April 15 as a result of the growing threat.

Sporting calendars all over the world have had to be shredded due to the pandemic and athletes are now cooped up inside their houses.