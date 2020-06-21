e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Could have probably played for another year’: Why Javagal Srinath made the decision to retire

‘Could have probably played for another year’: Why Javagal Srinath made the decision to retire

Srinath revealed that even though there was a part of him that felt he could have gone on for another year, the physical limitations of his body did not allow it to happen.

cricket Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Javagal Srinath retired from cricket after the 2003 World Cup
Javagal Srinath retired from cricket after the 2003 World Cup(Getty Images)
         

One of India’s fast bowling pioneers, Javagal Srinath retired from all forms of cricket following the high of the 2003 World Cup, where he grabbed 16 wickets from 11 games. Srinath, who picked up 315 ODI and 236 Test wickets, revealed that even though there was a part of him that felt he could have gone on for another year, the physical limitations of his body did not allow it to happen.

“My hands and knees had gone down. At that time, Zaheer and Ashish were there. When I used to play, only one of them used to get a chance. I also went through the same phase before when Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar were there,” Srinath said on Star Sports’ new show Diggajara Danthakathe.

“Sometimes on the pitch, if there are only two fast bowlers, it used to become difficult. And I found it difficult to bowl on India pitches. I was already 33 at that time. I could probably play for another year, but my knees made it difficult.”

In the last few series of his career, Srinath played mentor to the likes of Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra, who back then were finding their feet at the international level. He felt it was important to allow both of them to play together and thrive in order for India to have a fierce fast bowling opening combination, a privilege Srinath did not enjoy much during the peak of his career in the mid-1990s.

“There should have been another two to three players consistently with us. Venky [Venkatesh Prasad] was there for five to six years. But others kept changing. When that happens, the bowling team dynamics will be missing,” Srinath said.

“We build strategy on our strengths. But that became difficult because of the changes. Later on, Zaheer and Ashish came, and ramped up quickly. At that time, we were able to produce results. Spinners Anil and Harbhajan formed a terrific pair together. Fast bowling used to miss that a lot.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: Odisha registers highest single-day spike of 304 Covid-19 cases
Live: Odisha registers highest single-day spike of 304 Covid-19 cases
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
June 21 solar eclipse this decade’s 23rd, one more to follow soon
June 21 solar eclipse this decade’s 23rd, one more to follow soon
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In