CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents start on winning note

cricket

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:49 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Barbados Tridents started their CPL 2020 campaign on a winning note by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Navis Patriots respectively. Both matches were played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

In the opening match of CPL 2020, which was reduced to 17-overs a side due to rain, TKR defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets owing to a fantastic all-round display by Sunil Narine.

Batting first, Guyana managed to register 144/5 in 17 overs, owing to Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten knock of 63 runs. For TKR, Sunil Narine was the pick of bowlers with figures of 2 for 19 in four overs.

TKR managed to chase down the total with two balls to spare riding on opener Sunil Narine’s 50 off just 28 balls. TKR did lose a few wickets after Narine’s dismissal but former Dwayne Bravo held his nerve and finished the match with a boundary in the last over of the match.

In the second match of the day, Barbados Tridents outclassed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six runs. Barbados Tridents put up 153/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Skipper Jason Holder scored 38 runs and in the end, Rashid Khan scored 26 runs to take Barbados’ score past the 150-run mark.

For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Joshua Da Silva scored 41 runs, while Ben Dunk slammed 34 runs, but this did not prove enough as the side fell six runs short.

Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets each for Barbados.

Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 147/6 (Sunil Narine 50, Darren Dravo 30, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-21) defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144/5 (Shimron Hetmyer 63*, Ross Taylor 33, Sunil Narine 2-19) by four wickets.

Brief Scores: Barbados Tridents 153/9 (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 37, Rayad Emrit 2-16) defeat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 147/5 (Joshua Da Silva 41, Ben Dunk 34, Mitchell Santner 2-18) by six runs.

