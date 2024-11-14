‘Cricket at crossroads. Keep egos in check…’: Afridi attacks India without taking names for Champions Trophy row

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made his point about the Champions Trophy muddle crystal clear without naming India. Terming the current scenario between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 'the greatest challenge in cricket since the 1970s', Afridi urged the parties concerned to put the differences aside and come together for the greater good of the game, as it happens in the Olympics. Shahid Afridi

"Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can't we do the same for cricket - and for the Champions Trophy?" Afridi wrote on X on Wednesday.

The former Pakistan all-rounder indirectly asked India to drop their ego and travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

"As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit. I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field," Afridi added.

Where does the Champions Trophy situation stand?

PCB has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

India conveyed its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns.

The ICC recently wrote to the PCB that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in early 2025.

PCB consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and is looking to present its stance.

"If India's participation contributes to ICC's revenue, the PCB's role is equally crucial, and without Pakistan-India matches, the ICC revenues would suffer significantly," sources told Geo News.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the ICC to conduct the match of the Indian Cricket Team on a hybrid model.

India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup.