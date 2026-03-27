Cricket Australia springs into action after fan denied entry to Shield final over T-shirt supporting Imran Khan

Cricket Australia on Friday sprang into action after a fan was denied entry to the Sheffield Shield final a day before. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the fan was denied entry on the opening day of the contest between Victoria and South Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne because he was wearing a T-shirt supporting Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister. The fan named Luke Brown was forced to cover up his “Free Imran Khan” shirt to gain entry inside the venue after the authorities deemed his attire as making a political statement about the jailed Pakistani great. Imran Khan has been inside a Pakistani jail since 2023. (HT_PRINT)

However, Cricket Australia has now stated that the fan will be allowed entry to the Junction Oval, as his T-shirt was about a “humanitarian issue.”

“Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan’s welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly,” a CA spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Also Read: Imran Khan pained by cruel treatment of wife in prison during rare Eid call to son, accuses Pakistan of blackmailing him Cricket Australia said that the security staff was right in following instructions; however, upon a review of the situation, it was declared that the treatment of Imran Khan inside the Pakistani jail wasn't viewed as a “political issue” and hence the support for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain did not contravene the governing body's ticket and entry conditions.

The last few months have been marked by widespread concern over Imran Khan's health in Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison, where he is jailed on corruption charges. Recently, 14 former international captains, including Greg Chappell and Sunil Gavaskar, signed a petition calling for Imran to receive better treatment inside the prison.

‘Was surprised’ Luke Brown, who was denied entry on Thursday, said he was surprised to see authorities take offence at his T-shirt at first.

“I was surprised. I understand the argument that they have to deal with other situations, so it's easier for them to apply a blanket rule. They were very nice. I can see why they made that call, but I think it’s the wrong one. The cricket world should be getting behind him,” he said.

“It’s up to them how they enforce their rules, but if they’re going to do this, then it puts a bigger onus on them to do more on other fronts to mobilise the cricket public to support Imran Khan," he added.

Brown also lauded Cricket Australia for quick work on the matter, and understanding his viewpoint.

“It’s easy for individual cricket fans like me to take the right stance on Imran’s treatment. It’s harder for Cricket Australia, so I applaud them for doing so," he said.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are currently serving prison sentences in corruption cases linked to a property trust and the alleged acquisition of luxury gifts. In December 2024, they were handed fresh sentences in a separate case, further extending their jail terms.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been imprisoned since August 2023, following his removal from office through a parliamentary motion.