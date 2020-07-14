e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Cricket Australia to appoint ‘mental health and well-being’ expert

Cricket Australia to appoint ‘mental health and well-being’ expert

Last week, CA put out an advertisement for the new position of a ‘Mental Health and Well-being Lead’, who will report to the board’s head of sports science and medicine Alex Kountouris.

cricket Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Alex Countouris.
File image of Alex Countouris.(Getty Images)
         

In a first, Cricket Australia (CA) is set to appoint a mental health professional after the high-pressure nature of the game forced three of its active players, including star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, into sabbaticals last year. Last week, CA put out an advertisement for the new position of a ‘Mental Health and Well-being Lead’, who will report to the board’s head of sports science and medicine Alex Kountouris.

“The new Mental Health and Wellbeing Lead will give a greater focus on mental health at Cricket Australia, giving us an individual resource dedicated to this area,” CA’s high-performance chief Drew Ginn told ESPNcricinfo.

Currently, CA has two sports psychologists, Michael Lloyd, who caters to the men’s team while Peter Clarke handles the women’s side.

“The role will also provide broader case management support for CA contracted players. It’s a great chance to prioritise mental health. It will provide further reinforcement to our current psychologists working with our teams,” Ginn said.

“To have a dedicated leader in a national role and having them focus on a national strategy, policy, future partnerships, critical case management and support for players and states is a positive step forward for the sport.”

The mental health of elite cricketers came into the spotlight last year after Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems followed by young batsmen Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski.

While Maxwell, Maddinson and Pucovski were troubled by issues relating to the pressures of playing constant cricket, the recent coronavirus pandemic has bought to the fore the effects caused by the sudden halt of the game with uncertainty looming over the future.

“This role is more important than ever, particularly in a world where mental health issues continue to be prevalent, particularly with the demands of elite cricket, Covid and all of the uncertainty,” Ginn said. “It’s crucial for us to provide the right support and environment for our players, coaches and staff, and this builds on fantastic work being done by Michael Lloyd and Peter Clarke.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Clinical study of Covid-19 vaccine on human volunteers now in India
Clinical study of Covid-19 vaccine on human volunteers now in India
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In