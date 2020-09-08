Cricket Australia trying to find BBL team for Indian great Yuvraj Singh: Report

cricket

There haven’t been many Indian players that have played in overseas leagues. BCCI has a rule in place where they don’t allow active players to take part in overseas leagues. Players have to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI to play in foreign leagues but they only get it after retiring from domestic and international cricket.

However, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald is claiming that fans could see one of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers take part in Australia’s Big Bash League. It has been reported that Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket last year, wants to take part in the T20 event.

The BBL is yet to see an Indian male cricketer’s participation since its inception, and with reports of a club’s eagerness to sign Yuvraj emerging, that could change soon. Yuvraj is free to play in any foreign league after he retired from international cricket and the IPL. He even received an NOC from the BCCI to play in Global T20 Canada last year.

Yuvraj’s manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media confirmed that Cricket Australia was trying to find a franchise that would be interested in the 38-year-old former Indian cricketer. “We’re working with CA to try to find him a home,” Warne said on Monday.

It was said in the same report that interest in Yuvraj from BBL clubs is ‘modest’ at the moment. The 2011 World Cup player of the tournament’s push to join the BBL comes as Australian Cricketers’ Association president Shane Watson said that the inclusion of Indian players to the competition would be “incredible” for the competition.

“It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren’t playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world,” he had said. “If that’s able to happen, that would make a massive difference.”

Shane Warne had also wanted former India skipper MS Dhoni to take part in the ‘Hundred’ completion.