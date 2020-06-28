e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jason Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

Jason Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

Earlier this month, former West Indies captains Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle said they have experienced racist abuse and threw their weight behind the Black Lives Matters campaign.

cricket Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jason Holder.
File image of Jason Holder.(PTI)
         

After prominent West Indies cricketers Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo opened up about racism in cricket, current West Indies captain Jason Holder, who had more or less remained tight-lipped so far, has come down heavily on racism now. Holder said racism should be not treated any less than match-fixing or doping.

“I don’t think the penalty for doping or corruption should be any different for racism,” Holder told BBC Sport. “If we’ve got issues within our sport, we must deal with them equally.”

Under the anti-racism code of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC), a third breach of the code by a player could lead to a life ban.

The sanction for a first offence by a player can be up to a ban for four tests or eight limited-overs matches.

Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark aimed at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Holder said teams should be briefed about race issues before the start of any series.

“In addition to having anti-doping briefings and anti-corruption briefings, maybe we should have an anti-racism feature before we start a series,” the all-rounder said.

“My message is more education needs to go around it.

“I’ve not experienced any racial abuse first hand but have heard or seen a few things around it. It’s something you just can’t stand for.”

England will consider a joint anti-racism protest with West Indies during the three-test series between the sides next month.

Meanwhile, West Indies will take on England on July 8 in what will mark the return of international cricket after a gap of almost four months.

(With Reuters inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In