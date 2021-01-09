Cricket is a gentleman's game, no place for racial abuse: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has reacted strongly after it came to the fore that Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia.
Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that the gentleman's game has no place for such behaviour and that Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah is aware of the issue and is in touch with the team.
"We have come to know about the issue. Cricket is a gentleman's game and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. The team management is dealing with the matter. The BCCI as well as the ICC is aware of it and there are ICC rules and provisions which forbid anyone from making comments that are racial in nature.
"In spite of that, if somebody is using racial comments, I think the Australian court should take cognizance of it and these kinds of incidents must be prevented. There is no place for such acts and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. I think every board should take cognizance of it and take strict measures to ensure such acts aren't repeated," he said.
Sources in the know of developments in the team said that the bowlers initially brought the matter up with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane before the team went into a huddle with the coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri and decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored.
The relationship between the two teams has taken a turn in recent times with Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates' comments regarding quarantine guidelines for the fourth Test in Brisbane also painting the Indian team in poor light.
With questions raised on whether the Indian team would be willing to follow strict quarantine protocols for the final Test of the series at The Gabba, Bates said: "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."
Commenting on the fourth Test at The Gabba, Shukla said: "As far as Brisbane is concerned, the comfort of the player should be kept in mind. They have already been in this process of isolation and have followed all guidelines. So, their interest should also be kept in mind."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadeja out of 4th Test due to thumb fracture; Pant likely to bat: BCCI source
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Siraj, Bumrah at SC: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Almost scared to play a shot': Allan Border criticises Cheteshwar Pujara
- Former Australia skipper Allan Border has also criticised Pujara’s innings as he said that the Indian batsman was almost too scared to play a shot at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test Highlights: Australia extend lead to 197 after India manage 244
Ashwin ahead of Murali, Warne and McGrath for most dismissals of left-handers
- As per a stat shown by Channel 7, Ashwin now leads the list of bowlers who have dismissed most left-handed batsmen in Test matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket is a gentleman's game, no place for racial abuse: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadeja taken for scans after Pant, India's concern grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You know he's going to hang around,' Cummins reveals Aussies' plans for Pujara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I laughed when people said I was out of form': Steve Smith after 27th Test ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin dismisses Warner for the 10th time, creates a new record
- Ashwin also has an enviable record against Australian opener David Warner. Ashwin again dismissed Warner in the second innings as he trapped the left-handed batter with a peach of a delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Either open with Pujara or drop him': Twitter reacts to Ind No.3's slowest 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Audition before the auction: India's delayed domestic season begins with T20s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angry Paine lashes out at umpire after Pujara survives bat-pad appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warne, Symonds in troubled waters after derogatory comments about Labuschagne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox