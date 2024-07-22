Cricket tie called off over racist abuse from Man United vs Rangers fans; players assaulted, police refused to intervene

Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club claimed that its players witnessed a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse during a game against Stewart's Melville Cricket Club on Saturday. The club stated that the unfortunate incident happened when Manchester United and Rangers fans visited a nearby friendly game. Leny Yoro made his first Manchester United appearance after his big-money move from Lille Rangers in the friendly game against Rangers. The incident reportedly happened while Rangers and Manchester United fans were walking to a friendly game.(Reuters)

The public park cricket team based in Edinburgh will play their next games against Murrayfield Stadium in Roseburn Park. According to the club, two cricket players were assaulted, and local police refused to intervene. In the aftermath of the incident, police are investigating claims about the football hooligans abusing the cricket players during the match in Edinburgh.

Cricket match abandoned over abuse from Man United vs Rangers fans

According to a report filed by the BBC, the match between Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club and Stewart's Melville Cricket Club was later called off in Edinburgh. As per the report, the force investigating claims of abuse mentioned that it had not received any complaints about cops' inaction.

"Very upset that our 4th team had to abandon their game today due a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse at Roseburn Park outside Murrayfield Stadium today against @StewMelCC," the unverified account of Murrayfield DAFS CC said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'Officers did absolutely nothing'

“Not only that, there were two instances of physical assault that were perpetrated on players. The perpetrators of said abuse were fans of football clubs playing a friendly at @MurrayfieldStad - and police were standing 50 yards away. Two sets of officers did absolutely nothing to prevent or stop any of the events from taking place - and in fact flat our refused to help when pressed by players,” Murrayfield DAFS added.