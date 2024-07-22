Kylian Mbappe breaks Jude Bellingham's record before Real Madrid debut; France captain 5 times more popular ENG star

Kylian Mbappe is set to complete his childhood dream by playing for record-time European champions Real Madrid in the 2024-2025 season. Convincing himself that one day he would play for Los Blancos, Mbappe even took Spanish classes at school. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar ended his bitter-sweet stint with Ligue 1 giants last season to sign a lucrative deal with the La Liga giants. Mbappe received an unforgettable welcome from the Real Madrid faithful in his grand unveiling at the monumental Santiago Bernabeu last week. Kylian Mbappe has joined Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid for 2024-2025 season(Reuters)

The France football team captain has taken the iconic No.9 jersey at Real Madrid. The famous jersey was previously worn by Mbappe's idol and club legend - Cristiano Ronaldo. Veteran French forward and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema also donned the No.9 jersey in his trophy-laden stint at the Bernabeu. Interestingly, French forward Mbappe is already breaking records before his official debut at Real Madrid.

Mbappe 5 times more popular Bellingham

Mbappe's jersey is reportedly five times more popular than England's Jude Bellingham. Bellingham took Zinedine Zidane's famous No.5 jersey following his arrival in Madrid. The England star signed for Real Madrid in 2023. Making sure that Madrid cashed in on his deal, Mbappe's jersey has been in huge demand in world football.

Mbappe has already taken a massive lead over Galactico Bellingham regarding jersey sales. According to Marca, Mbappe's jersey sales have exceeded all expectations. Fans are facing lengthy waiting times to buy Mbappe's No.9 Real Madrid jersey. The Madrid club is struggling to deal with Mbappe's jersey demands after the France captain was presented as Real's new No.9 at the Bernabeu.

When will Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut?

Defending champions in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid announced in June that Mbappe is joining the La Liga holders as a free agent. Mbappe has penned a five-year contract at Madrid. The 25-year-old has teamed up with global superstars Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham at Madrid. The French forward can make his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on August 15.