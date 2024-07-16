Kylian Mbappe recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's famous gesture as Real Madrid welcome France captain at packed-out Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo famously led Real Madrid faithful to the chorus of "Uno dos tres Hala Madrid" at a packed Santiago Bernabeu after the Manchester United icon was roped in by the La Liga giants for a record-breaking transfer fee in 2009. Greeted by 80,000 fans at Madrid's temple of football, Ronaldo revealed that it was his dream to don the famous white jersey. Fifteen years later, Kylian Mbappe recreated his idol Ronaldo's unforgettable gesture after Real Madrid unveiled the France captain as a new Galactico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Mbappe finished his speech by asking the crowd to join him and chant “Hala Madrid”(AP-X)

Following Ronaldo's footsteps, France captain Mbappe has penned a long-term deal with Real Madrid. Mbappe completed his medical before Real Madrid president Florentino Perez handed the French forward the iconic No. 9 shirt after Mbappe signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos. Club legend Ronaldo kickstarted his Madrid career by donning the famous No.9 jersey in 2009. Delivering his first message in a Real Madrid jersey, Mbappe finished his speech by asking the crowd to join him and chant “Hala Madrid”.

Watch: Mbappe recreates Ronaldo's iconic moment at Bernabeu

'Incredible day for me': Mbappe tells Real Madrid fans in Spanish

The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) captain then kissed the club’s shield and greeted Real Madrid fans at a packed Bernabeu by kicking balls in the stands. “It's an incredible day for me," Mbappé told the Bernabeu in Spanish. "Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I'm here. It means a lot to me. Now I have another dream, which is to live up to the history of this club, the best club in the world. I’ll give my life to this club and to this shield,” Mbappe added.

Mbappe's salary and bonus

When Mbappe took the stage during his grand presentation ceremony, Real Madrid's record 15 European titles were also on display. Nearly 80,000 fans attended Mbappe's official unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will pay Mbappe a 15-million-euro salary per season, and the Frenchman has also fetched a signing bonus of more than 100 million euros by joining the La Liga giants on a free transfer from PSG.