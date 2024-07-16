Kylian Mbappe arrives at Real Madrid: Ronaldo's successor poses with iconic No.9 jersey; Bernabeu packed to rafters

Real Madrid are formally presenting their blue-eyed boy, Kylian Mbappe, who arrived in the Spanish capital for his next adventure on Tuesday. The Spanish giants previously announced that a packed Santiago Bernabeu will welcome Mbappe today. Los Blancos confirmed Mbappe's grand presentation hours after France were upstaged by Spain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Spain outclassed England in the final to lift the famous trophy on Sunday. Mbappe posed with the famous Real jersey alongside club president Perez.

Talking about the blockbuster transfer of Mbappe, the France captain has taken up the iconic No.9 jersey at Real Madrid. Welcomed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Mbappe completed his medical in the Spanish capital as the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar signed a five-year contract with the reigning European champions. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Real Madrid shared Mbappe's first photo with Los Blancos' celebrated No.9 shirt. Mbappe posed with the famous Real jersey alongside club president Perez.

Ronaldo's successor poses with iconic No.9 jersey

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo also took the same jersey when the Manchester United legend first arrived in Madrid. Mbappe is set to receive a grand welcome with an expected attendance of 85,000 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo experienced a record reception from Madrid fans during his blockbuster unveiling at the stadium 15 years ago. Mbappe signed his contract with Real Madrid before entering the stadium. The former PSG star will also hold a press conference after the presentation ceremony in Madrid.

Did you know?

Mbappe has arrived in Madrid after a disappointing campaign with France at the UEFA Euro 2024. In the European Championship, Mbappe was overshadowed by Spain's new teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal. Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent from PSG. The 25-year-old is expected to earn 15 million euros ($16.2 million). The former PSG star also received a bonus of over 100 million euros following his arrival at the club.