Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Hyderabad

Located by the Musi River, Hyderabad was founded by Qutb Shahi sultans of Golconda and later the Charminar became the centrepiece around which the city was planned. The Rajiv Gandhi international stadium is ready for the World Cup.(Getty)

Hyderabad was always known for its beauty and affluence; for the gourmand it is synonymous with biryani, haleem, kebabs, qubani ka meetha and Irani chai while for the shopaholic it is the perfect place to loosen the purse-strings. There’s so much to eat and see and buy in Hyderabad, here’s a quick look at the not-to-be missed in the city.

Match Fixtures:

October 6: Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 9: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Stadium: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Capacity: 55,000

Know the stadium: Stretched over 16 acres of land, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium was founded in 2004 and the first match here was played between India and South Africa in 2005. Hyderabad Cricket Association will host a World Cup match after a gap of 27 years. There are 11 Outer Gates and 15 entry points through inner Gates of A, B, C,D and E, all of which have turnstiles to screen the valid ticket-holders.

How to reach the stadium:

Distance from the airport: Nearly 38 kms

Nearest railway station: Habsiguda Station (770 metres)

Nearest bus stop: Ranga Reddy (11-minute walk)

Metro: The Hyderabad Metro Station is at a walkable distance from the Stadium

Average Temperature: In October, high of 30-34 and low of 19-24 degree Celsius. In November, high of 28-31 and low of 16-21 degree Celsius.

What to see: Charminar. Golconda Fort. Salar Jung Museum. Birla Mandir. Nehru Zoological Park. Qutub Shahi Tombs. Chilkur Balaji Temple. Mecca Masjid. Lumbini Park. NTR Gardens. Ramoji Film City. BM Birla Science Museum. Nizam’s Museum.

Day trips from Hyderabad: Singer Dam & Bidar. Tour of Alampur. Chilukur & Ananthagiri Hills. Nizam Sagar Dam & Koulas Fort.

What to eat: Dosas at Govind’s Banda, Irani Chai at Nimrah Cafe & Bakery. Tibbs Frankie. Almond House. Simply South. Hameedi Confectioners. Shah Ghouse. Cafe Bahar. Biryani at Firdaus, Aadaab Express, Biryaniwalla & Co. Concu. Vintage Sugar. Street Food: Sardarji’s Chaat, Golden Point Tea & Snacks, Rajasthani Jalebi and Namkeens in Charminar area. Breakfast at Pragati Gully. Mughlai cuisine in Madina. Chaat, pani puri, papdi in Sindhi Colony.

Where to shop: Laad Bazaar. Begum Bazaar. Shilparamam. Perfume Market. Shahran Market. Nampally Exhibition. Sultan Bazaar. Abids Bazaar. General Bazaar. Moazzam Jahi Market. GVK One Mall. Manjeera Mall. Sarath City Capital Mall. Hyderabad Central.

Hotels near Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Treebo Trend Arastu Grand (8.4 kms), Courtyard by Marriott (6.9 kms), The Park Hyderabad Banjara Hills (9.5 kms), Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre (6.9 kms), Royalton Hyderabad Abids (8.3 kms), Mercure Hyderabad KCP Banjara Hills (10 kms), Taj Krishna (10.8 kms), Hyatt Place Banjara Hills (11 kms).

Transport:

Metro: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the Metro rail sector. It covers a total distance of 69.2 kilometres across three corridors: Corridor I : Miyapur to LB Nagar, Corridor II : JBS to MGB, Corridor III : Nagole to Raidurgam. You can buy a Single Journey Ticket or Smart Card. You can buy a Smart Card for ₹150, of which ₹100 is non-refundable. You can recharge your Smart Card with minimum amount of Rs. 50 and maximum amount of Rs. 3,000.

Buses: There are five types of buses in Hyderabad (Ordinary, Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, AC, Volvo AC). Volvo Buses are the most comfortable and fare start at Rs. 35.

Autorickshaw: There are plenty of them but refuse to run the meter, fare is always inflated. Haggle.

Taxi: Vayu Travels, Ola, Uber are easily available. Metered radio taxis are also available via their centralized call centre and are especially useful if you are looking for longer distances.

Remember:

- Hyderabad Metro has dedicated spaces available for passengers in wheel chairs & specially designed toilets for those with special needs.

- Hyderabad Metro has tactile signages for the visually impaired.

- Avoid travelling alone after dark.

- Though there are not many tourist-oriented scams in the Hyderabad city, beggars can be an annoyance while you visit certain places.