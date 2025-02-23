Menu Explore
Cricket-Australia's Inglis 'over the moon' after match-winning hundred

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 12:08 AM IST

LAHORE, Pakistan, - Australia's middle order enforcer Josh Inglis said their depleted side will draw a lot of confidence after pulling off a record chase against England in their Champions Trophy opener on Saturday.

Cricket-Australia's Inglis 'over the moon' after match-winning hundred
Cricket-Australia's Inglis 'over the moon' after match-winning hundred

Inglis hammered an unbeaten 120 off 86 balls as Australia pulled off the biggest chase in a men's tournament held by the International Cricket Council.

Australia entered the tournament without several frontline players, including captain Pat Cummins, but chased down a mammoth target of 352 with 15 balls to spare in a Group B humdinger.

"I am over the moon. It's a great win," player-of-the-match Inglis said.

"We knew it was going to be tough coming up against England. It always is.

"Coming up against 350 a lot of things have to go right to chase that down. Really pumped on a personal level, but for the guys out there it's a great performance."

Born in Leeds to English parents, Inglis combined in a 146-run stand with Alex Carey to turn the match on its head.

After Carey departed, Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 32 not out off 15 balls relieving pressure on Inglis.

Asked what he discussed with Carey during his match-defining partnership, Inglis said, "He doesn't really say anything when he bats, so it's just cracking on with it and a few words here and there.

"I was honestly just trying to not look at the scoreboard too much.

"I thought we were going so well I was just trying to keep chipping away at it. We knew with Maxy still in the shed if we didn't leave him too much to bat, get him in the last 10 overs, there would always be a chance."

Australia face South Africa in their next match in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

"This gives us a lot of confidence in a short sharp tournament," Inglis said.

"To go one from one is really important. We'll recover and look forward to the next game."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs ENG Live Score.
