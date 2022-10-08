'Cricketers like him come once in many years': Pollard cautions Team India fans in massive praise for 28-year-old star

Over the past few months, there has been a re-emergence of India star Hardik Pandya in international cricket. The all-rounder made a brilliant comeback to the team after leading the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title in his very first season as captain, producing consistent performances with both, bat and ball. Hardik had also led the Indian team in a two-T20I series against Ireland, and is also a part of the squad for the T20 World Cup, that begins on October 16.

As Pandya made a prolific comeback to the Indian team, his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard spoke highly about the all-rounder. Pollard stated that Pandya had a “rough time” before his IPL comeback, as he took the time away from professional cricket to focus on his recovery. Pandya hadn't been a part of the Indian team since the previous year's T20 World Cup.

Also read: Watch: Mitchell Starc takes an insane catch, leaves commentators stunned with incredible reflexes during AUS vs WI T20I

“Hardik is work in progress. He was going through a rough time in the last couple of months. Again, we have seen the rewards of his hard work,” Pollard told journalist Vimal Kumar in a video posted on the latter's YouTube channel.

“I know him for a couple of years and I understand how he thinks and operates. It's not surprising for me what he did in international cricket and for the Gujarat Titans.”

Pollard also stated that cricketers like Hardik Pandya come “once in many years,” but insisted that the fans and experts should let him enjoy his game and not burden him with expectations.

“All I want is the best for him on the cricket field. Let's just enjoy him. We tend to put them up on pedestal, and the moment they don't deliver, we drag them down,” Pollard said.

“He's a brilliant cricketer. Cricketers like him come once in so many years. So again, I only wish him good luck.”

Team India will return to action on October 23 in its blockbuster opening clash of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan; however, the side will also take part in ICC warm-up games ahead of the tournament against Australia and New Zealand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON