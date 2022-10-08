Watch: Mitchell Starc takes an insane catch, leaves commentators stunned with incredible reflexes during AUS vs WI T20I

Australia registered a dominant 30-run victory over West Indies in the second T20I of the series, clinching a 2-0 sweep. David Warner shined for Australia as he smashed 75 off just 41 deliveries, while Tim David also scored an explosive 42 off 20 balls to take Australia's score to 178/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the Windies could only reach 147/8 as Mitchell Starc ran through their batting order, ending with figures of 4/20 in four overs.

Pat Cummins also picked two wickets, while Cameron Green and Adam Zampa took one each. However, the dismissal that stood out in the innings was the first, when Starc caught-and-bowled Kyle Mayers on 6.

Starc went for a yorker on the fifth delivery of the over but ended up bowling a full toss. Mayers, however, smashes it straight towards the bowler. The ball kept low and Starc too, laid low in his followthrough and went for the catch. The ball stuck to Starc's left hand and he did well to hang on to it, pulling out a screamer to dismiss the opener.

Even Kyle Mayers was stunned at the dismissal as he stood in disbelief over Starc's catch.

Watch:

HOW?!



Starc scoops up a classic caught and bowled to send Mayers packing! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xMUT394zob — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022

Earlier, Johnson Charles (29), Brandon King (23) and Akeal Hosein (25) made starts for the West Indies but were unable to build momentum as the Australian bowling attack took regular wickets on a bouncy pitch in Brisbane.

“The difference in the game was Davy and Tim with the bat," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “Their two innings were unbelievable in the context of the game."

Australia will play England in three T20s, starting in Perth on Sunday, before opening the T20 World Cup on Oct. 22 against New Zealand.

