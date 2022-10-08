Watch: 'Aao paaji, A se start karna hai' - Axar's hilarious interaction with Arshdeep in India's first training session

Team India took part in its first training session on Friday since landing in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The side engaged in light training session to begin with, as they spent time on the field in Perth. All members of the 14-player squad took part in the session; a 15th member is expected to join the Indian team over the next few days, as an official confirmation is yet to arrive over Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the marquee tournament.

The official Twitter account of the BCCI posted a video from the training session where India's strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai, spoke in detail about the side's agenda on Friday.

Also read: 'Unhone aisi baatein ki hai jinka koi logic nahi hai': Ex-Pakistan captain lashes out at Ramiz Raja for Kohli remark

The video also contained a brief interaction between Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, as the two engaged in a training session alongside fellow members of the side. As Arshdeep joins the players, Axar hilariously says, “Aao paaji aao, A se start karna hai. Arshdeep, Axar, aise karke.”

Watch:

#TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oH1vuywqKW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022

Team India are scheduled to play two ICC warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, but will also be playing in two practice matches against Western Australia as a build-up to the tournament.

The side faced twin setbacks ahead of the World Cup as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out with injuries. While Jadeja had faced a knee injury during the Asia Cup last month, Bumrah was confirmed to have been ruled out last week with a back injury. Axar Patel had replaced Jadeja in the squad and produced consistent performances for the side in the bilateral T20I series against Australia and South Africa since.

Suspense remains over a replacement for Bumrah, however, with reports suggesting that Mohammed Shami is currently the favourite to replace the 28-year-old fast bowler.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON