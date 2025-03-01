Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

Reuters |
Mar 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST

CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-NZL-IND/:Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

March 1 - Stalwart top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has declared himself fit to face India in New Zealand's final Champions Trophy group match after missing the win over Bangladesh on Monday because of illness.

Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy
Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

The Black Caps and India are both unbeaten and already assured of a spot in the last four ahead of Sunday's Dubai clash, which will decide which side tops Group A and which teams they will meet in the semi-finals.

"Obviously disappointing to miss the last game with being a bit crook," Mitchell said.

"It's nice to be back with the group now and get out of the hotel room and to be involved in training and looking forward to the next match.

"It's another game of cricket that I'm just really excited to represent our country in, and it should be good fun come Sunday."

Rachin Ravindra, who was returning from a concussion, replaced Mitchell in the batting order against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and scored a sparkling 112 as the Black Caps booked their spot in the knockout rounds.

Coach Gary Stead is therefore presented with something of an embarrassment of riches in the batting department, even if he has suggested he might rest players carrying niggles for the India match.

For Mitchell, the fact that a variety of different batters were making decisive interventions in matches was a definite plus.

"Something that we pride ourselves on is that when the situation dictates, you do your job for the team," he said.

"I'm sure another set of hands will stick their hands up over the next few games and hopefully help us win games."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On