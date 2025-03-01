March 1 - Stalwart top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell has declared himself fit to face India in New Zealand's final Champions Trophy group match after missing the win over Bangladesh on Monday because of illness. Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

The Black Caps and India are both unbeaten and already assured of a spot in the last four ahead of Sunday's Dubai clash, which will decide which side tops Group A and which teams they will meet in the semi-finals.

"Obviously disappointing to miss the last game with being a bit crook," Mitchell said.

"It's nice to be back with the group now and get out of the hotel room and to be involved in training and looking forward to the next match.

"It's another game of cricket that I'm just really excited to represent our country in, and it should be good fun come Sunday."

Rachin Ravindra, who was returning from a concussion, replaced Mitchell in the batting order against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and scored a sparkling 112 as the Black Caps booked their spot in the knockout rounds.

Coach Gary Stead is therefore presented with something of an embarrassment of riches in the batting department, even if he has suggested he might rest players carrying niggles for the India match.

For Mitchell, the fact that a variety of different batters were making decisive interventions in matches was a definite plus.

"Something that we pride ourselves on is that when the situation dictates, you do your job for the team," he said.

"I'm sure another set of hands will stick their hands up over the next few games and hopefully help us win games."

