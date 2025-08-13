CSK have to trade R Ashwin and... for Sanju Samson: Chennai offered way out to enforce 'transition from MS Dhoni'

Former Chennai Super Kings star Robin Uthappa reacted to media reports claiming all was not well between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals, prompting the captain to ask the franchise to release or trade him ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Uthappa said that, considering RR’s decisions during the IPL 2025 season, Samson’s reported move was always a writing on the wall. Sanju Samson is reportedly set to part ways with Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals already have promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag filling key batting positions. He questioned where that leaves Samson, suggesting the captain would likely be pushed down to the number four spot—a role he might not want, given that he opens for India.

Uthappa further explained that the wicketkeeper-batter probably saw this as a “writing on the wall,” especially with RR’s tendency to back their youngsters. He added that Samson may be trying to stay ahead of the curve by seeking a move now, aiming to open elsewhere and maintain his spot at the top of India’s batting order.

Uthappa said: "They have both Yashasvi, who has done really well for them, and Suryavanshi has absolutely smacked it out of the park, and Riyan Parag likes to bat at number three. Where does that leave Sanju Samson? A number four spot. Would I want to bat at number four when I am opening for India? Absolutely not. From his perspective, he probably felt that perhaps that won't change at RR, and they back their youngsters, quite a bit, don't they?"

"That has been the culture there at RR. So he probably sees it as a writing on the wall, perhaps, and so perhaps, he's trying to get a little bit ahead of the curve a little bit and say, 'let me move now' so that I can go elsewhere and open the batting and still vie for that position at the top of the order in the Indian team. So that's perhaps a small reasoning as well".

Uthappa finds a way out for CSK

Media reports on Samson’s departure from Rajasthan Royals also revealed that Chennai Super Kings have openly expressed interest in signing the India star, viewing him as a perfect replacement for MS Dhoni. However, with Samson’s current valuation at INR 18 crore, a trade deal might prove difficult.

Just days after the Samson reports, speculation arose that Ravichandran Ashwin might part ways with CSK, fueling rumours of a potential trade between RR and Chennai involving the two players. Although Ashwin clarified why such a trade may not materialise—citing his contract being half Samson’s value—Robin Uthappa suggested a solution. He proposed that if Chennai are serious about acquiring Samson, they could trade both Ashwin and Vijay Shankar in exchange for the India batter.

"CSK for sure. If they are able to get him and if they are able to snap him up, then it'll do really well for him. I think the transition of MS Dhoni to the next wicketkeeper, they already have in Sanju, so that is already taken care of. Otherwise, they would have to look at, say, at this point, say Devon Conway as a wicketkeeping option. But if he comes onboard, there is a lot of good that can happen for CSK," he said.

"What they don't have? They only have Shimron Hetmyer at six. They don't have a finisher at number six or seven. Maybe Sam Curran. Vijay Shankar could be the one who goes with Ashwin as well. That could happen. He's a pretty decent bowler, but they haven't utilised him."

"I think perhaps Rajasthan also feel Sanju doesn't want to be there anymore, so if a player doesn't want to be there, why do we have to keep him? Give him what he wants. In that sense, I think it makes sense for them," Uthappa said.