CSK rocked by injury scare as Prashant Veer, IPL's most expensive uncapped player, suffers shoulder blow

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big scare ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with one of their new recruits sustaining an injury. Prashant Veer, who caught CSK’s eye at the mini-auction and became the joint most expensive uncapped signing in IPL history, picked up an injury during a Ranji Trophy match. The Uttar Pradesh youngster picked up the injury while fielding against Jharkhand. The incident occurred in the 30th over, shortly before the lunch break, when Prashant dived to cut off a shot from Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan and landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. It was a scary scene at the ground with Prashant lying motionless in the middle for a few minutes before physio came to check on him. He was taken out of the stadium and went to the hospital for scans. He returned to the stadium with a sling on his arm and is unlikely to take part in the game further. Prashant Veer suffered a shoulder injury during the Ranji Trophy match. (X Image)

According to ESPNCricinfo, he has sustained a grade-2 tear, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least three weeks. The development has been a major concern for CSK, who went big at the auction to lock him in for the upcoming season and view him as a key part of their plans. In a clear shift from their long-standing preference for experience, the franchise also spent INR 14.2 crore to bring in Prashant, signalling a change in approach after last season’s disappointing campaign.

The Uttar Pradesh youngster has quickly made a name for himself in domestic cricket. In official T20 matches, he has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and picked up 12 wickets at an impressive average of 16.66, underlining his growing all-round value.

Also Read - ICC set to contact Scotland as deadline expires, BCB fails to communicate stance on T20 World Cup India travel: Report