CSK vs GT: A battle of equals in IPL 2023 grand finale

“Knockouts are fun. They can go either way. It’s going to be a fun game.” That was Hardik Pandya’s summation of Sunday’s IPL final against Chennai Super Kings. No talk of the burden of being defending champions. No mention of working on a new code to outsmart MS Dhoni’s evergreen software. Hardik Pandya with MS Dhoni

Having defence mechanisms to deal with pressure is fine. But who calls a big final a fun game? It has worked wonders for Pandya and Gujarat Titans.

GT all-rounder Vijay Shankar calls skipper Pandya both ‘aggressive’ and ‘chilled’. “He wants everyone to give their best and enjoy. It’s easy to say, ‘just enjoy', but when he says it, he really means it. He backs everyone and shows confidence in everyone to come out and take up those challenges,” Shankar said.

For a man who hadn’t led any side before he was made GT captain, Pandya has been at ease as leader and enjoyed tremendous support from his teammates.

Not to forget, Pandya has won five IPL titles. One more than MS Dhoni’s four. The one that put his name on the map was the last one with GT. But the Titans management picked him for his experience of four victorious campaigns for Mumbai Indians.

If GT are sure they won’t wilt under pressure, CSK are the epitome of being unflustered on the big stage. Nobody knows whether MS Dhoni’s weak knees will allow him to play cricket next year. But even if Sunday is his last game, nobody will know.

The farewell spirit has helped sell tickets at every stadium in the country where CSK have played. The 41-year-old India legend has been instrumental for peak TV viewership. His No. 7 jersey has been selling like hot cakes. Pandya-led GT may be the home side, but the ‘Whistle Podu Express’ will be there in large numbers. One among those in attendance showering love for yellow will be Rajinikanth himself.

CSK and GT have been the most dominant through the league phase. That they came through the playoffs hurdle comes as no surprise.

So assured are the two teams of their playing eleven or twelve that it’s not worth pondering over too much. The bulk of CSK’s top order runs come from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway while for GT, it’s superman Shubman Gill who has been on fire. Ajinkya Rahane is CSK’s insurance policy, for GT it’s Sai Sudharsan. In Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Dhoni, CSK have a long line of big hitters to give the final flourish. GT have their own set of in-form hitters in Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

On most fronts, it’s a battle of equals. But GT hold a slight edge with their experienced bowling attack. Three of their bowlers — Mohammed Shami, Rashid and Mohit Sharma are on top of the wicket-taking charts. CSK have X-factors in Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana.

GT will also look to neutralise CSK’s spin advantage. “The wicket is really good. It’s one of the highest six-hitting grounds. We will have the home advantage,” said Shankar. “It’s important to enjoy the final and trust our hard work.”

But CSK believe they are better prepared than last year, when they finished ninth in the table. Simply because the grind this season has been more robust thanks to the return of the home-and-away format.

“We gear ourselves so well in Chennai that we did struggle at times with away games (last year). Being so good at home meant we had to make adjustments when we went to a neutral venue. This year we have been more rounded,” said CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

“Come the final, we are not worried about which pitches we will get. We are mentally a lot better prepared.”

CSK is the only team other than Mumbai Indians to have won back-to-back trophies. Now GT are on the cusp of achieving the same. Pressure on the opposition?

“So hard to do it. Impossible,” Fleming said in jest. “No, they are a good side. Well done to them for what they have done in such a short span of time. I have great respect for their coaching staff.”

One thing’s for sure. Win or lose, Fleming and Dhoni, a captain-coach association that spans fourteen years and two teams, will keep the ship together.

“I couldn’t have asked for more than working with one of the great captains of the game,” said Fleming. “He is the superstar (Dhoni) who does the job. I work below the surface and be a foil for him when he needs support and advice. Like other players, his form too goes up and down, but he’s consistent with the tone he sets. Some of the secrets are continuity in people, belief in players, calmness under pressure. All of that comes from him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON