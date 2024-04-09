Jadeja tries to deny Chepauk no-Dhoni moment, leaves CSK dugout in splits before Thala walks out to deafening roar

If there is one thing Chennai Super Kings fans or cricket fanatics in general wait for in the IPL is an MS Dhoni batting moment. At 42, and with Dhoni, you never know which season or match turns out to be his final appearance in the sport. Hence, fans want to savour every single MSD moment, with the primary desire that they watch him bat and give them a glimpse of his vintage self. Chepauk was yet to witness it this season, and Ravindra Jadeja, on Monday, almost snatched away that moment in a teasing gesture before Thala walked out to a deafening roar in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jadeja teases Chepauk with no-MSD act before Dhoni walks out to deafening roar

In a video that has set the internet ablaze since the early hours of Tuesday, Jadeja was seen stepping out to bat after the dismissal of Shivam Dube in the 17th over against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Few members in the CSK dugout were surprised at the sight of it, while the crowd, who waited for Dhoni to bat next, was left unhappy. But the all-rounder, who starred in the first innings of the match with a three-wicket haul, turned and walked back towards the pavilion laughing, leaving those in the CSK dugout in splits.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Dhoni soon walked out to a loud cheer from the Chepauk crowd with Chennai requiring three runs to win. This was the first time the former CSK captain batted at his most cherished venue in almost a year.

However, contrary to what the fans would have liked, with Dhoni scoring the winning run against KKR, the 42-year-old allowed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to finish the run chase in style. The incumbent CSK captain had single-handedly dictated the innings for the home team with his patient knock of 67 off 58 balls.

The win, however, kept Chennai in the fourth spot in the points table. It was their third victory this season in five matches, all of which came at home. Their two defeats ere against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On other hand, KKR, who incurred their first loss this season after a hat-trick of wins, remained at the second spot in the table.