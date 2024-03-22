CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener, live streaming in USA: How to watch Indian Premier League in the United States of America

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is expected to be an entertaining affair and is also being touted as the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli showdown. Although both players are not captains of their franchises anymore, they are the most popular. CSK face RCB in the IPL 2024 opener.(IPL)

In what can be called a transition for CSK, Dhoni handed over captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad just ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is RCB captain since joining them in 2022, taking over the role from Kohli.

CSK bagged a record-equalling (with Mumbai Indians) fifth IPL title last year, defeating Gujarat Titans in the final, who were champions in 2022. The franchise had plenty of positives in all departments and will be looking to defend their title. Opener Devon Conway finished third in the Orange Cap race with 672 runs in 16 matches and was in sizzling form. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande finished fifth in the Purple Cap race with 21 dismissals in 16 games.

Meanwhile, RCB were dominant in the batting front, especially with the form of their two leaders. Skipper Du Plessis finished second in the Orange Cap race with 730 runs in 14 fixtures. Meanwhile, Kohli was fourth with 639 runs in 14 outings.

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will take place on Friday (March 22), 10:30 AM ET.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where can fans in USA watch live broadcast of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener?

In USA, the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener live broadcast will be available on Willow TV.

Where can fans in USA watch live stream of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener?

In the USA, the live stream of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be available on Cricbuzz app.