IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

IPL 2024 beckons as fans are currently gearing up for another season filled with epic action and cricket extravaganza. Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on Friday. Before the opener begins on Friday, we will also have a star-studded opening ceremony, where we will see the likes of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform. We will also have singer Sonu Nigam and composer AR Rahman perform at the event. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will see AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam put in performances.(BCCI)

Due to the opening ceremony, toss has been pushed from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST, with the first innings set to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024 will be the tournament's 17th season, and will be a eight-week long tournament. In 2023, the IPL ecosystem was valued at 925 billion rupees. The league is also attracting record sums of money from sponsors and broadcasters. Conglomerate Tata Group won the title sponsorship rights of the tournament in January for a record 25 billion rupees. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s media venture secured the digital streaming rights in 2022 for five years for 2.7 billion dollars, while Walt Disney Co. paid roughly the same for TV rights.

When will the IPL 2024 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 22, 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2024 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the live broadcast of IPL 2024 opening ceremony on television?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcasted live in India via Star Sports Network.

How to watch live stream of IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be live streamed via JioCinema app in India.