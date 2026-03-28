CSK won’t mind MS Dhoni’s absence: MSD’s end is near and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team will only benefit if nothing else

MS Dhoni’s injury should, on the face of it, be read as bad news for Chennai Super Kings. He is still the franchise’s emotional centre, still their biggest name, and still the player who can make a tense finish feel manageable merely by being there. But IPL teams are not built on emotion alone, and CSK’s 2026 squad looks like one that may actually become more coherent if it is forced to move without him for a while. MS Dhoni will miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 because of a calf strain, with the 44-year-old currently undergoing rehabilitation. MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the first phase of IPL 2026 due to calf strain. (X images)

A squad no longer built around one man This is the central point. CSK’s current squad does not look like one built to depend on Dhoni’s presence in every game. The squad already includes Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma as wicketkeeping-batting options, while the batting group also contains Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan. In simple terms, Chennai do not suddenly lose their wicketkeeping cover or their lower-middle-order plans because MS Dhoni is unavailable. They already have alternatives.

That changes the conversation completely. In earlier seasons, Dhoni’s place in the side was often part of the structure itself. Here, the structure can survive without him. More than that, it may become cleaner without the need to force-fit him into a role the squad already covers elsewhere.

Sanju Samson changes the balance equation The biggest difference is Sanju Samson. CSK’s 2026 squad is shaped primarily by Ruturaj and Samson, with a stronger Indian batting core and greater flexibility in how Chennai uses the rest of the XI. That is important because it means the team’s new identity is not “Dhoni and the support cast.” It is more like a modern batting-led side with tactical bowling options around it.

Once Samson is in the XI, Dhoni is no longer plugging the wicketkeeper-batter gap. That role is already covered. So if Dhoni plays, CSK are effectively carrying an additional specialist in an area where they are already stocked. That can create a squeeze elsewhere, usually on balance.

Why the XI may actually look better without him A Dhoni-less CSK can make a clearer decision with that slot. Instead of using it on another keeper-batter, they can use it on an all-rounder or a bowling-value player who makes the XI more functional. That is the real “blessing in disguise”.

CSK’s squad composition underlines this possibility. Alongside their batters and keepers, they have bowling and balance options such as Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer and others. That gives Chennai room to build a playing 12 that looks more natural for T20 cricket: an Indian-heavy top six, then bowling variety and utility in the lower half.

In that structure, Dhoni’s absence can force a harder but healthier choice. CSK can stop selecting based on legacy and start selecting based on function.

The 2025 reminder matters There is another reason this argument holds weight. Notably, Dhoni played all 14 matches last season, scored 196 runs, and yet Chennai still finished bottom of the table. That does not diminish his stature, but it does remind everyone of something important: aura alone is not balance, and sentiment alone is not strategy.

If CSK were still winning because Dhoni’s presence tied everything together, this discussion would be weaker. But the most recent evidence suggests that Chennai needs a better-built XI rather than a nostalgic one.

A fresher Dhoni may be more useful later None of this means CSK are better off without Dhoni altogether. They still lose tactical calm, wicketkeeping sharpness and the psychological edge his presence brings. But a delayed return may actually produce the better version of him: fresher, more selective, and used in moments where his value is highest rather than stretched across the whole opening phase.

That is why Dhoni’s absence could be a blessing in disguise. It removes the easiest emotional choice and forces Chennai to make the harder cricketing one. And for this squad, the harder choice may also be the smarter one.