CSK's newest recruit takes hat-trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, dismisses Hardik and Krunal Pandya for golden ducks

Shreyas Gopal, the Indian spinner, who was recently acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, impressed one and all as he took a hat-trick for Karnataka while playing against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match which was played in Indore, Shreyas Gopal returned with figures of 4/19, however, it was not enough for Karnataka to seal a victory. Shreyas Gopal was recently acquired by Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

Set a target of 170, Baroda was cruising at one stage with the score reading 102/1 at the halfway mark. However, it was then that Shreyas Gopal produced a bit of magic. He first dismissed opening batter Shashwat Rawat on the first ball of the 11th over.

Shreyas Gopal then dismissed both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya on successive deliveries. As a result, the 31-year-old completed his hat-trick.

He later on picked up his fourth scalp by dismissing Bhanu Punia. However, this effort wasn't enough as Vishnu Solanki ensured Baroda's victory in the penultimate over of the match. Baroda ended up winning the contest by four wickets.

Baroda is currently in the third spot with 20 points in Group B, behind Saurashtra and Gujarat. On the other hand, Karnataka is in the fourth spot with 12 points.

CSK bring Shreyas Gopal on board

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia, CSK roped in Shreyas Gopal for his base price of INR 30 lakh. Shreyas has been in tremendous form of late as he has already scalped 10 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Last season, Shreyas Gopal represented Kerala in domestic cricket, however, he has now returned to his home state (Karnataka).

Speaking about the IPL, Shreyas Gopal has so far played 49 games in the cash-rich league, taking 49 wickets at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 8.11.

Shreyas Gopal has so far represented Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His biggest moment in the tournament came while playing for Rajasthan Royals as he took a hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019.

He dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis to register his hat-trick.