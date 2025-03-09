Menu Explore
CT 2025: India's seasoned speedster Mohammed Shami scripts unwanted record against NZ in final

ANI |
Mar 09, 2025 08:13 PM IST

India's seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Dubai [UAE], : India's seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Shami, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the ongoing marquee event, struggled to contain the Kiwis despite his flawless seam position and threatening length.

He boasted a sole wicket, bowled nine overs and conceded a staggering 74 runs. With his expensive display, Shami became the player to concede the second-highest runs in an innings for India in a Champions Trophy game. Umesh Yadav's 2/75 against South Africa in Cardiff in 2013 only bettered his expensive figures.

Overall, former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz has conceded the most runs in a single inning by a player in the history of the tournament. He went wicketless and gave away a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 overs against India in Birmingham in 2017.

Shami's run in the tournament concluded with nice scalps in five matches, averaging 25.88. India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy matched his tally, scything nine wickets in three matches at a mere average of 15.11.

Overall, India's speedsters' performance in the first innings was a sign of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma. Shami and Hardik Pandya, India's established pace duo, combined to give away 104 in 12 overs at an economy rate of 8.67.

While pacers were a no-show for India, the spin quartet, comprising Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav , Axar Patel , and Ravindra Jadeja , spearheaded the attack and combined to take five wickets.

They conceded just 144 runs in 38 overs at an economy rate of 3.79. Their impressive performance left New Zealand tottering hard to gain momentum.

Daryl Mitchell's composed 63 and Michael Bracewell's explosive 53* helped New Zealand recover from a top-order collapse, eventually reaching 251/7.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
