BCCI keeping two pitches ready in Ahmedabad? Viral photos create drama ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test

The curiosity over pitches which started due to the curator's selective watering approach ahead of the first Test in Nagpur has only kept growing as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia progressed. The discussions around the pitches on offer reached a different level when the ball started to turn viciously as early as the sixth over of the match in Indore. The third Test lasted a little more than two days - the shortest of the series so far - with Australia winning by nine wickets. The pitch was deemed as 'poor' by the ICC.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match,” said ICC match referee Chris Broad.

ICC's rating and the criticism of the Indore wicket have increased the scrutiny over the Ahmedabad pitch, which it seems, is a mystery in itself. As per the latest updates on social media from the Indian and Australian reporters who are currently in Ahmedabad, the venue for the forth and final Test, there are two pitches under wraps on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘How long will they keep it in the oven?’: Shastri's unsual pitch prediction

Are curators keeping two pitches ready? Haven't they decided on the 22 yards yet? With less than 48 hours to go for the series decider, it is unlikely that the pitch is not decided but the covers kept over two sets of pitches have given rise to speculations.

There is a lot to play for in Ahmedabad. Australia need to win to square the series while India need full points to ensure qualification in the World Test Championship final, for which the visitors have already qualified.

Australia, who will be led by Steve Smith again, after regular captain Pat Cummins decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother, is likely to field an unchanged XI that beat India in Indore.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, however, are more or less certain to bring back Mohammed Shami in the mix. The veteran seamer, easily the best pacer on display in the series, was given a break from the third Test. Umesh Yadav, who replaced Shami in Indore, is likely to keep his place as India might decide to give a break to Mohammed Siraj, who will lead the pace attack in the ODI series starting March 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON