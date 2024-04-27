'Cut the whinging and mourning': Ravi Shastri's no-holds-barred 'focus' message to bowlers as IPL batting records tumble

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has witnessed an unprecedented display of power-hitting, setting it apart from all the previous editions. Matches have consistently seen teams surpass the 200-run mark, with the latest example being Friday night's clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. In a thrilling encounter at the Eden Gardens, Punjab Kings achieved the extraordinary feat of chasing down a colossal target of 262 runs, shattering the T20 record for the highest successful run chase in the format's history. Former India coach Ravi Shastri

With largely batting-friendly surfaces and the Impact Player rule, there has been a sudden surge in run-scoring. There has been a notable shift in mindset among teams this season as they have revamped their strategies to adopt a more aggressive approach right from the outset of the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the pioneers for such an aggressive brand of cricket, smashing the record for the highest powerplay score in IPL during their game against the Delhi Capitals, smashing 125 without losing a wicket.

The aggressive batting has raised concerns over the lack of even contest between bat and ball, but former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that bowlers need to back their strengths and stop experimenting unnecessarily. In a strongly-worded post on his official X, formerly Twitter, account, Shastri called for stopping the “whinging and mourning.”

“Great opportunity watching this @IPL for bowlers to focus on the time tested and execution of things that have lasted the Test of time. Rather than in pursuit to add baggage to your limited armoury that you can't execute. Get stuck in to your strengths and focus. Great OPPORTUNITY to Stand out. Cut the whinging and mourning. FOCUS. #IPL,” Shastri wrote.

Records tumbling

This season has already seen the highest total in IPL history, with SRH putting a mammoth 288/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Additionally, the match between KKR and PBKS also broke the record for most sixes being hit in a single match - 24. Punjab Kings chased down the 262-run score with eight balls to spare, producing an exhibition in power-hitting.

Before this season, there had been only two instances of 250+ total being scored by an IPL side; however, that mark has already been breached seven times in 2024 so far, with over 30 matches still remaining.