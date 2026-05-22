‘Dada, Lord’s waala celebration’: 53-year-old Sourav Ganguly enters sledging mode, smashes 132 off 68 balls

Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years in a viral gully cricket clip, showing flashes of his vintage class at the age of 53. The former India captain, known for his elegant off-side strokes and trademark down-the-ground sixes, brought back memories of his playing days with a fluent display in the informal game. He looked in sublime touch throughout the outing, timing the ball cleanly and finding boundaries with ease. Ganguly went on to score 132 runs off just 68 balls, drawing widespread attention for the effortless stroke play that once defined his international career. Sourav Ganguly took part in gully cricket challenge. (REUTERS)

The Instagram account ‘Gully Crickett’, boasting over 500,000 followers, has built a strong reputation for showcasing entertaining gully cricket content. In recent times, the platform has also collaborated with several international and Indian cricketers, including Tim David, Rinku Singh, Romario Shepherd and Kevin Pietersen among others. Continuing that trend, they recently teamed up with Ganguly, giving fans a nostalgic treat as the former India captain rolled back the years. Known for his elegant stroke play and effortless boundary-hitting, Ganguly once again displayed flashes of his vintage touch, delighting viewers with a fluent and fearless batting display.

Ganguly was given two lives during the gully cricket session, adding to the light-hearted drama of the contest. Before the innings began, opposition players even reminded him of his famous Test debut score of 131, asking him what he planned to get on this occasion. The former India captain responded in style, eventually going one run better than that milestone.

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