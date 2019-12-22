Dale Steyn names the best fast-bowler in the world

cricket

Veteran South Africa pacer believes Australian quick Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world right now. He was answering a slew of questions on Twitter and also picked the Indian cricket team’s pace attack as the best in the world. During the Q&A session, he was also asked about his favourite batsman and he picked Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Steyn went unsold twice at the IPL auction before finally being bought by RCB for his base price of Rs2 crore by the same franchise that had released him in November.

Pat Cummins has been in stellar form for Australia over the past 15 months and is ranked the number 1 bowler in Tests. He was also the most expensive pick at the auctions when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 15.5 crore.

Pat Cummins, he can buy all the drinks 💰 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

“I thought he was the best player of the auction...as a cricketer he’s grown, his body has become robust. He is now the vice-captain of Australia cricket team, which is a mark of his development. Wonderful to secure a world-class player,” KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said after the auction.

Asked why they bid so late for the Australian pacer, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said

“We would have come in earlier. We were certainly interested in him. He played for us (in the past). We were determined to get him when we got the first opportunity we got him.”

KKR also bought England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. Like Cummins he has also played for KKR in the past.

McCullum also announced that Dinesh Karthik would continue to lead KKR in the upcoming season.

“It gives me an opportunity to announce that Dinesh Karthik is definitely our captain. What we were after was to provide as much experience, quality and leadership around him. Morgan is one of the best leaders going around at the moment.