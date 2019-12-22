e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Cricket / Dale Steyn names the best fast-bowler in the world

Dale Steyn names the best fast-bowler in the world

Steyn went unsold twice at the IPL auction before finally being bought by RCB for his base price of Rs2 crore by the same franchise that had released him in November.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Dale Steyn
File image of Dale Steyn(Getty Images)
         

Veteran South Africa pacer believes Australian quick Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world right now. He was answering a slew of questions on Twitter and also picked the Indian cricket team’s pace attack as the best in the world. During the Q&A session, he was also asked about his favourite batsman and he picked Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Steyn went unsold twice at the IPL auction before finally being bought by RCB for his base price of Rs2 crore by the same franchise that had released him in November.

ALSO READ: Responsibility leads to restraint, says Shreyas Iyer

Pat Cummins has been in stellar form for Australia over the past 15 months and is ranked the number 1 bowler in Tests. He was also the most expensive pick at the auctions when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 15.5 crore.

 

“I thought he was the best player of the auction...as a cricketer he’s grown, his body has become robust. He is now the vice-captain of Australia cricket team, which is a mark of his development. Wonderful to secure a world-class player,” KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said after the auction.

ALSO READ: Indian cricket team pace bowling unit best in world, says Dale Steyn

Asked why they bid so late for the Australian pacer, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said

“We would have come in earlier. We were certainly interested in him. He played for us (in the past). We were determined to get him when we got the first opportunity we got him.”

KKR also bought England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. Like Cummins he has also played for KKR in the past.

McCullum also announced that Dinesh Karthik would continue to lead KKR in the upcoming season.

“It gives me an opportunity to announce that Dinesh Karthik is definitely our captain. What we were after was to provide as much experience, quality and leadership around him. Morgan is one of the best leaders going around at the moment.

tags
top news
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
‘Vividha main ekta, bharat ki viseshta’: PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
Amid police’s no firing claim during anti-CAA protests, video shows cop shooting in Kanpur
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
How Pawar’s Maharashtra strategy shaped Cong’s Jharkhand poll campaign
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira channels her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’, see pics
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
IND v WI 3rd ODI live: India seamers eye early wickets after opting to bowl
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
Pro-CAA rally in Nagpur; Muzaffarpur locals burst crackers to hail BJP
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news