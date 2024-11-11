Dale Steyn throws weight behind SA's 2nd T20I hero to get attention in IPL auction: ‘If anything from this series…’

Legendary South Africa paceman Dale Steyn has thrown his weight behind young all-rounder Gerald Coetzee to get some attention in the upcoming mega Indian Premier League auction. The franchise owners and their scouting staff are keeping a close eye on the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa as the IPL Auction is all set to take on later this month. A total of 1574 players have registered their names for the mega auction, which will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Dale Steyn makes a big prediction for a South African star in IPL auction.(Getty)

Coetzee grabbed the attention with both bat and ball in the second T20I against India. He troubled the visiting batters with his pace and bounce, ended up with economical figures fo 1/25 in four overs, while later with the bat he pulled the Proteas back in the game with his power-hitting ability. He smashed unbeaten 19 off just 9 balls which included two fours and a six as South Africa won the match by three wickets with an over to spare.

Steyn acknowledged Coetzee's efforts on the field on Sunday and posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Coetzee bowling gas, hitting HUGE sixes. If anything from this series, he’s getting some IPL attention," wrote on X.

Coetzee played for Mumbai Indians last season after getting picked in the 2024 auction for INR 5 crore. In 10 matches, he claimed 13 wickets, while he didn't get much opportunity with the bat. Meanwhile, he was released by the five-time champions ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

South Africa beat India by 3 wickets in 2nd T20I

Meanwhile, chasing a moderate 125-run target, Tristan Stubbs scored a patient 47 not out off 41 balls as South Africa beat India by three wickets in the second T20I to level series 1-1.

Stubbs was helped by Coetzee, who scored 19 not out off nine balls, as their unbeaten 42-run, 20-ball partnership for the eighth wicket took the Proteas home.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up a stellar five wickets for 17 runs in four overs, but his spell went in vain as South Africa finished with 128-7 in 19 overs.

India won the first T20 in Durban by 61 runs. The third game will be played in Centurion on Wednesday.