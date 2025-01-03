Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft in nasty head-on collision during BBL tie; suffer concussion, 'possible fractures' - Watch

A nasty collision took place between Sydney Thunder players Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft during the side's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium on Friday. The collision happened when Bancroft and Sams ran towards each other while tracking a high ball in the 16th over of the first innings. Nasty collision took place between Sydney Thunder players Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft(Getty Images )

The duo banged heads against each other, falling to the Optus Stadium turf. Daniel Sams then showed immediate signs of concussion and needed to be stretchered off. The rest of the Sydney Thunder players were seen signalling for paramedics.

It is important to mention that Sams had gathered the ball while running backwards, but Bancroft came in from the other end, and the catch was eventually dropped.

While Sams was stretchered off, Cameron Bancroft left the field with a bloody nose. Coming to Daniel Sams again, he required medical attention and was placed on a medicab before being taken off the field.

The play was halted for 12 minutes, with Perth Scorchers' score reading 138/4.

'Demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures'

Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams were substituted for the BBL match against Perth Scorchers. In an official statement, Sydney Thunder said, "Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams have been substituted for tonight's BBL14 match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium."

"Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to the hospital for assessment. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weighbenm have been substituted into the Thunder team," the statement added.

Mel Jones, who was on commentary at that time, said that the collision was horrendous and that Daniel Sams was a major concern.

“There’s been a horrendous collision. There’s concern here. Both players fully committed to the ball, eyes on it. Didn’t see each other coming. This is what you don’t want to see," Mel Jones said while doing commentary for Fox Cricket.

“Medical staff out there immediately. The major concern is around Daniel Sams. Good signs there, as it’s Cam Bancroft on his feet, actually walking off the ground. Looks like some damage done to his nose. Such courage – it was all eyes on the ball for both of them," she added.