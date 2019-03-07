Darren Lehmann replaces Daniel Vettori as coach of Brisbane Heat

Former Australian coach and World Cup winner Darren Lehmann will take over as coach of the Brisbane Heat team for the next two years, the club announced on Thursday. Lehmann, who stepped down as the coach of the Australian cricket team in the aftermath of the ball tampering controversy in South Africa, will replace former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori in the role of Heat’s coach.

“Darren has vast experience as a coach and as a manager of talented players. We believe he can hit the ground running, and work towards the Heat providing its fans with outstanding experience in BBL|09 and beyond. It’s a bonus for us that he understands the rationale behind the Heat from his earlier days with us, but this appointment was not about past glories,” said Heat general manager Andrew McShea.

Lehmann, who won two back to back World Cup titles as a player with the Australian cricket team in 1999 and 2003, said that he is excited at the opportunity.

Speaking about his new role, Lehmann said: “It was a wonderful experience at the time to be involved with building the Brisbane Heat at the start of the BBL, and we had plenty of fun along the way. I enjoyed watching the BBL, and the Heat, during the season and as a coach, I am pretty excited to be working with the Heat players, who I know are as talented and determined as anyone going around.”

Lehmann guided the team to the Big Bash League title in 2012-13, before taking over as the coach of the national team. Since then the Heats have endured a tough time, having made it to the semis only once. This is Lehmann’s first coaching stint since stepping down from his role with the national team.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:31 IST